SOLAZZO, Frank J. "Sal" Age 91, formerly of Stoneham, Weymouth and Quincy, of Melbourne, Florida on October 31, 2019. He was the loving son of Antonio and Serafina (Grippo). Loving husband of the late Jeanette C. (Ciulla) Solazzo and the late Janet M. (Mahoney) (Frank) Solazzo. Devoted father of the late Geraldine Carroll and her husband James of Stoneham, Michael of Wakefield, Frank, Jr. and his wife Sharon of Peabody, Jeanette Anthony and her husband John of Melbourne, FL, Vincent and his wife Leigh of Melbourne, Michael Frank and his wife Azy of Whitman, Donna Galiano and her husband Sean of Weymouth and Patricia Harte of Brockton. Beloved brother of the late Michael Solazzo, Rose Solazzo, Mary Schilling, Mae Frank, and Nancy Grasso. Cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Born in the West End on January 31, 1928. Sal left Boston Trade School early to enlist in the Navy after his older brother Michael was killed in action. Sal was deployed to the South Pacific until the war ended. He was honorably discharged after being exposed to high levels of radiation during operation crossroads in the Bikini Atoll Island. Sal was given months to live but by the grace of God went on to live another 73 years. Sal returned home to marry his true love Jeanette Ciulla. Frank was the consummate provider working multiple jobs to support his wife and their 5 children. In 1969, they opened Sal's Restaurant in Boston which he owned and operated for nearly 20 years. Several years after losing Jeanette to cancer, Sal married Janet Frank. He raised and cared for Janet's 3 children as his own. Sal's caring and compassion were matched only by his warmth and generosity. He was known and loved by many and will be truly missed. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., WEYMOUTH on November 9 at 8 AM. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10 am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting Hours on Friday from 5 until 9 pm. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. If desired, donations may be made in his memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Research Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019