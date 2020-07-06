Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
FRANK J. WOLK

FRANK J. WOLK Obituary
WOLK, Frank J. Of Medford, formerly of Cambridge, passed away peacefully at his home on July 2nd. He was 79. Beloved husband of Margaret (Ford) Wolk. Devoted father of Kim Athridge of Medford. Loving grandfather to Shane Athridge of Medford and Ryan Athridge and his fiancée Kammy of Wakefield. Frank was predeceased by his three brothers, Stanley, Edward and Paul Wolk and his parents the late Stanley and Jane (Urbanowicz) Wolk. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Visit Thursday, July 9 from 12-2 PM at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, concluding with a Service in the Funeral Home at 2 PM. Social distancing protocols will be followed. Late retired firefighter, Cambridge Fire Department. Late US Army veteran, Vietnam. To leave a message of condolence, visit

www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2020
