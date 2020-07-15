|
|
KENNEY, Frank Jordan On Monday, July 13, 2020, Frank Jordan Kenney, loving husband and father, passed away at age 90.
Frank was born on November 9, 1929 in Worcester, MA to George and Marguerite Kenney. He graduated from The Bancroft School, The Governor's Academy (formerly Governor Dummer), Middlebury College and the former Philadelphia Textiles School. Following the footsteps of his mentor and grandfather, Frank, Sr., who co-founded Kennedy's retail clothing stores, Frank pursued the women's manufacturing business. He met his wife, Nancy Towler, on Gooch's Beach in Kennebunkport, right in front of his family's summer home. Together in 1962, they designed and created the first collection for their company, The Sporting Tailors, based in Boston. Throughout many decades, Frank sold his conservative and classic women's clothing to boutiques up and down the Eastern corridor, including Talbots, Carroll Reed and Bonwit Teller.
No surprise given his fashion DNA, Frank was a snappy dresser, favoring bespoke blazers and trousers tailored just so. He loved to dance - rock and roll, ballroom, disco, you name it. After retiring, Frank and Nancy moved from their home in Weston, MA to Kennebunk, ME.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, brother George, Jr. and sister Paula. He is survived by his wife Nancy, daughter Lisa Lord Pierpont and granddaughters Elizabeth Langley and Gemma Lord Pierpont.
A private Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020. Flowers or donations may be sent to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., KENNEBUNK, ME.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2020