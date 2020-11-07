1/1
DI FONZO, Frank L. Of Somerville, November 5, 2020. Loving son of the late Frank Louis Di Fonzo, Sr. and Catherine (Cavicchio) Di Fonzo. Beloved husband of Rafaella (DeBenedictis) Di Fonzo. Devoted father of Frank J. Di Fonzo and his wife Nancy of Westford, John Di Fonzo and his wife Gabriella Spatolisano of Boston, and Catherine Di Fonzo and her husband Harold Tse of Arlington. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Christopher and Alison Di Fonzo and Victoria and Alexandra Tse. Dear brother of the late Anthony Di Fonzo and his wife Arlene, Joseph Di Fonzo and his surviving wife Linda, and Ann Di Fonzo. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE on Tuesday, Nov. 10th at 11:30AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Agnes Church, Arlington at 12:00PM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours will be held prior to Mass from 10:00AM – 11:30AM. Interment St. Paul Cemetery, Arlington. A lifelong Somerville resident, Frank was the longtime proprietor of Bill's Food Shop on the corner of Conwell Ave. and Hillsdale Road. For complete obituary and more information please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
