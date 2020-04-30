|
|
CAMPINELL, Frank M. Jr. Of Wakefield, April 25. Beloved husband of Sophie A. (Gounaris) Campinell. Loving father of Marie Campinell of Wakefield, Brian Campinell & wife Linda of Lynnfield, and the late Stephen Campinell. Also survived by a brother, Anthony Campinell & wife Felice of Wareham and their children, Michael & wife Olympia of Cambridge, Daniel of Wareham, and Jennifer of ME, as well as a sister, Evelyn Shepard of CA and her son Barry, also of CA. In light of the current circumstances, immediate Services will be private, with Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. A Memorial Mass in celebration of Frank's life is planned for a future date. An announcement will be published in the newspaper and on the Funeral Home website. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Watertown, MA and Angell Animal Medical Centre, Boston, MA. For obit/guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020