NICOLAZZO, Frank M. Jr. Of Brighton, age 80, Jan. 30, 2020. Devoted father of Lisa Nicolazzo of Brighton and Lea Nicolazzo-Bernstein and her husband Mark of Brookline. Loving grandfather of Jacqueline Cedrone, Matthew Bernstein and Maria Cedrone and great-grandfather of Noah Barnes. Dear brother of the late Anthony and Nicholas Nicolazzo. Also survived by his former wife Ann Grippo. Visiting Hours Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 4-8pm in the Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON and again Thursday morning at 9:15am before proceeding to St. Columbkille Parish, 321 Market St., Brighton for a 10:30am Funeral Mass. Burial to follow at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Frank's family asks that no flowers be sent to the wake. Instead, donations may be made to , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020