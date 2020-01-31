Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Columbkille Parish
321 Market St
Brighton, MA
View Map
FRANK M. NICOLAZZO Jr.

FRANK M. NICOLAZZO Jr. Obituary
NICOLAZZO, Frank M. Jr. Of Brighton, age 80, Jan. 30, 2020. Devoted father of Lisa Nicolazzo of Brighton and Lea Nicolazzo-Bernstein and her husband Mark of Brookline. Loving grandfather of Jacqueline Cedrone, Matthew Bernstein and Maria Cedrone and great-grandfather of Noah Barnes. Dear brother of the late Anthony and Nicholas Nicolazzo. Also survived by his former wife Ann Grippo. Visiting Hours Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 4-8pm in the Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON and again Thursday morning at 9:15am before proceeding to St. Columbkille Parish, 321 Market St., Brighton for a 10:30am Funeral Mass. Burial to follow at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Frank's family asks that no flowers be sent to the wake. Instead, donations may be made to , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
