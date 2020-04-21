Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors
28 Elm Street
Danvers, MA 01923-2802
(978) 777-7900
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK QUINN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK M. QUINN


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANK M. QUINN Obituary
QUINN, Frank M. Age 75, died April 19, 2020. Born and raised in South Boston. He was the owner of Consumer Financial Group in Lynnfield. Frank was the loving partner of Rosemary Kenney of Peabody, for over thirty years, father and father-in-law of Patti (Darrell) Sanders of Danvers, brother of Eleonor McDougall of Randolph, grandfather of Krystal Shores, Grace, Brendan, and Maria Sanders, former husband of Patricia (Pitocchelli) Quinn. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's name to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Avenue, Salem, MA 01970. Arrangements are under the direction of C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., DANVERS. For the full obituary, leaving a message of condolence and updated service information, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -