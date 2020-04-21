|
|
QUINN, Frank M. Age 75, died April 19, 2020. Born and raised in South Boston. He was the owner of Consumer Financial Group in Lynnfield. Frank was the loving partner of Rosemary Kenney of Peabody, for over thirty years, father and father-in-law of Patti (Darrell) Sanders of Danvers, brother of Eleonor McDougall of Randolph, grandfather of Krystal Shores, Grace, Brendan, and Maria Sanders, former husband of Patricia (Pitocchelli) Quinn. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's name to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Avenue, Salem, MA 01970. Arrangements are under the direction of C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., DANVERS. For the full obituary, leaving a message of condolence and updated service information, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020