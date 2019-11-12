Boston Globe Obituaries
FRANK M. WOODS

WOODS, Frank M. Formerly of Medford, Nov. 11, 2019. Beloved longtime companion to Clair Polcari. Loving father of Donna Mazzola & John Woods. Dear brother of Charles Woods. Cherished grandfather of Susan Rosato, Donna Zinko & Anthony Mazzola. A Funeral Service will be held at the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Friday, Nov. 15th at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-7pm. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Late U.S. Navy Veteran WWII & Korean Conflict. Longtime active member of the Irish American Club in Malden. For directions & guestbook, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019
