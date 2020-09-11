MANNING, Frank "Chip" Age 73, of Norwell, passed away on September 10, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Chip was born on June 16, 1947 in Arlington, MA and raised in Medford, MA. He married his beloved wife, Judy (Gates) Manning, and together they raised their family in Medford and South Weymouth, MA. Chip is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy, his daughter Debbie and her husband Will Marquart of Kingston, MA and his son Michael and his wife Jessica of Duxbury, MA. Frank has 6 granddaughters, Abby, Maddie, Katie and Izzy Manning and Emma and Olivia Marquart. Chip was the son of the late Francis and Elizabeth Manning of Medford, MA. He is survived by his sisters Joan Cook of Reading, MA and Janet Coley of Oceanside, CA. He was predeceased by his sister Judy Bauld of NH and brother Donald Manning of MD. He also has many nieces and nephews. Chip was a loving and devoted husband and father. He was a wonderful grandfather to his "six pack" of granddaughters. Chip was always there for his friends and family and was a mentor to so many. Chip and Judy enjoyed traveling throughout the USA, the Caribbean, cruises and trips to Europe. Chip was an avid golfer and longtime member of Walpole Country Club. Chip was an Air Force veteran serving from 1965 to 1968. He graduated from Newbury College with an AA in Marketing. Chip worked for Stainless Pipe & Fittings as inside sales and then field sales. He joined TEK Supply as a partner/owner in 1978 until they sold the company in 1997. Chip joined VNE Corporation in 2004 until his retirement in 2018. Chip was a founding member of the ASME Bioprocessing Equipment Committee (BPE). Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations in Frank Manning's name to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, www.dana-farber.org/gift
or NVNA and Hospice, www.NVNA.org
A "Celebration of Life" to honor Chip will be held in June of 2021 for friends and family. More details to follow. For an online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com