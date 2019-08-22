|
McEACHERN, Frank Jr. Age 98, of Hampton, NH, formerly of Danvers and Rockport, passed peacefully on August 21, 2019. Beloved husband of 63 years to Rose (Callahan) McEachern. Loving father, father in-law and grandfather of Susan Schwartz and her husband Mark and Susan's son Sean. Brother of the late 1st Lt. Donald McEachern tank commander, killed in action in the Battle of the Bulge, and Florence Santos. US Navy veteran of WWII, 35 years of service as regional sales manager for Nabisco Foods. Services will be held at 6 P.M. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, HAMPTON, NH. Donations may be made to s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517, Pease Greeters PO Box 22311, Portsmouth, NH 03802-2311 or End 68 Hours of Hunger, PO Box 676, Somersworth, NH 03878. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Frank's memorial website, sign his tribute wall, or for directions.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019