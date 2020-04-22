|
|
McGEE, Frank Longtime Attorney for Boston Police, Patriarch of Family, Passes Away at 89 Frank McGee, age 89, of Marshfield, Massachusetts and Norfolk, Virginia, peacefully passed away on April 19, 2020. Frank was born in Boston, Massachusetts on July 7th, 1930. He graduated from Boston College, where he was a standout pitcher. He continued to receive a law degree from Boston College Law School and a Master's degree from Georgetown University Law Center in 1956. Frank married the love of his life, Carolyn (French) McGee on August 19th, 1972; they were married for 48 years. Frank practiced law for 58 years and appeared before the United States Supreme Court on six occasions. He was a First Lieutenant in the Judge Advocate General's Corps of the US Army, assigned to the Pentagon, where he represented the Army before the US Court of Military Appeals for three years. He defended US service members accused of war crimes in Vietnam for six years (all the men that he defended were acquitted, including an Army soldier, in connection with the now infamous My Lai Massacre of 1968). He served as general counsel for the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association (BPPA) for 25 years, and finally ended his career representing the Braintree Police Union out of his Marshfield office for 10 years. In his spare time, he taught law at Georgetown and the University of Frankfurt (Germany) and in 1962 he ran a glorious but unsuccessful campaign for United States Congress – losing to a bartender. He enjoyed working with his wife and children on his farm in Marshfield, where he grew flowers in his greenhouse and tended to cows, sheep, geese, pigs, a pony, a Clydesdale and a retired race horse (payment from a client who was convicted of cocaine trafficking). When asked why he maintained a farm on top of everything else, he replied, "shoveling manure is much cheaper than a psychiatrist for the same amount of BS." In 2016, Frank and Carol moved to Norfolk, Virginia to be closer to their family. Here, Frank built a tremendous social network including his friends at the Sentara Norfolk Heart Hospital, the other parents and grandparents at the local playgrounds, and the parishioners at The Basilica of St. Mary. Frank is survived by his loving wife Carol, his three children, Frank, Pat and his wife Tiffany, and Bob and his wife Maria, his 2 grandchildren, Jack and James, his sister Regina, his nephews, Jack, Mike and Bill, and the rest of his relatives and friends. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank, Sr. and Rose (Bolton) McGee, as well as his brother-in-law Tom and his nephew Tommy. Visiting Hours: In light of the coronavirus, a Funeral Service will not be immediately held. Frank will be laid to rest at a public memorial that will be announced when social distancing is no longer enforced. In the meantime, please feel free to send any memories or photos to his son, Pat at [email protected]
View the online memorial for Frank McGEE
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020