|
|
MONAHAN, Frank Age 85 of Watertown, March 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Maria Scalzi Monahan. Loving father of Lisa Cavarretta & her husband Joe and Sean Monahan & his wife Jane. Chrished 'Grandpa' to Nicholas & Jesse Cavarretta and Jake & Ellie Monahan. Family and friends are welcome to Celebrate Frank's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Sunday from 3-6 PM and again on Monday at 10 AM, followed by an 11 AM Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church. Burial private. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020