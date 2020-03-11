Boston Globe Obituaries
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
FRANK MONAHAN Obituary
MONAHAN, Frank Age 85 of Watertown, March 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Maria Scalzi Monahan. Loving father of Lisa Cavarretta & her husband Joe and Sean Monahan & his wife Jane. Chrished 'Grandpa' to Nicholas & Jesse Cavarretta and Jake & Ellie Monahan. Family and friends are welcome to Celebrate Frank's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Sunday from 3-6 PM and again on Monday at 10 AM, followed by an 11 AM Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church. Burial private. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020
