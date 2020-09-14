KESELMAN, Frank N. Of Chestnut Hill, formerly of Newton on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Roberta W. "Bobbi" (Waldstein) Keselman. Beloved father of Dana Brenner, Wendy & Rich Canty, Jeff & Sarah Keselman and the late Shari Beth Keselman. Loving grandfather of Carli & Jake Brenner, Emily Canty, Joshua & Hannah Keselman. Dear brother of Phyllis Bonin and Carl & Shirley Keselman. Devoted son of the late Harry & Mary (Shalit) Keselman. Cherished companion of Shelah Drezner. Fond brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services are private. Remembrances may be made to the American Heart Association
, 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451, www.heart.org
Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com