LANGS, Frank N. In Centerville, age 83, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Bourne Manor Nursing Home. He was the beloved husband of Carol (Cantalupo) Langs, with whom he shared many loving years of marriage. Born in Port Huron, MI on May 19, 1936, he was the son of the late Frank and Gladys Langs. Frank was a graduate of Michigan State University and held an MBA from the University of Michigan. He held managerial positions with the U.S. Steel Corporation for nine years before becoming Vice President of International Marketing and Finance with Simonds Cutting Tools. Prior to his retirement, he was the President of Pferd, Inc., a leading manufacturer of industrial cutting tools, abrasive products, and chainsaw accessories. Frank was adventurous in nature and often traveled around the world for work. He enjoyed scuba diving, skiing, sailing, flying and raising Arabian Horses. Frank was also an active member of the Rotary Club during his working years. In addition to his wife, Carol, he is survived and will be deeply missed by his nephew, Christopher Noble, his niece, Brittney Noble, his stepchildren, Michael Bond, Matthew Bond and his wife Denise, and Alexandra Cross and her husband, Evan, four grandchildren, Katrina Bond, Matthew Bond, II, Sophie Bond, and Harrison Cross, and four great-nieces and nephews. Frank was predeceased by his sister, Linda Noble. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England Chapter, 101A 1st Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.doanebealameshyannis.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 20, 2020