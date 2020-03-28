|
SCIMONE, Frank N. Age 82, lifelong Concord resident and proud second generation owner/operator of the Frank Scimone Farm, died March 26, 2020. Beloved son of the late Frank and Grace (Donato) Scimone. Devoted brother of the late Antonino, Domenica, Angelina "Angie" and her late husband Antonino "Tony" Scimone. Dedicated uncle of Roseann and Grace Scimone, both of Concord. Due to the restriction on gatherings in light of COVID-19, Funeral Services and burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery are private. A Memorial Mass at Holy Family Parish in Concord will be announced at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or to Life Care Center, 1 Great Road, Acton, MA 01720. For Frank's full obituary, service updates, and online guestbook, please visit DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020