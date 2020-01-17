|
|
ASSORTATO, Frank P. Of Lexington, formerly of Arlington and Medford, January 15, 2020. Husband of Catherine Assortato (Flaherty). Father of Michael G. Assortato and his wife Joanne of Braintree. Brother of the late Cosmo Damian and Antonio Damian. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A U.S. Army Korean War Era Veteran, Frank was a financial analyst specializing in government contracts.
Funeral Service will begin at the Douglas Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Road, LEXINGTON on Tuesday, January 21 at 9:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church, Lexington at 10:00 am. Interment will be at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Visiting Hours will be on Monday, Jan. 20th from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in his memory can be made to DAV.org memorial gifts.
Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020