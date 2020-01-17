Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK ASSORTATO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK P. ASSORTATO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANK P. ASSORTATO Obituary
ASSORTATO, Frank P. Of Lexington, formerly of Arlington and Medford, January 15, 2020. Husband of Catherine Assortato (Flaherty). Father of Michael G. Assortato and his wife Joanne of Braintree. Brother of the late Cosmo Damian and Antonio Damian. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A U.S. Army Korean War Era Veteran, Frank was a financial analyst specializing in government contracts.

Funeral Service will begin at the Douglas Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Road, LEXINGTON on Tuesday, January 21 at 9:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church, Lexington at 10:00 am. Interment will be at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Visiting Hours will be on Monday, Jan. 20th from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in his memory can be made to DAV.org memorial gifts.

Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -