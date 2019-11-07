|
DeFRANCESCO III, Frank P. Of Milton, passed away Wednesday, November 6th. Beloved husband of Geraldine E. (George). Cherished son of the late Frank, Jr. and Agnes (O'Donnell). Dear father of Frank P., IV and his wife Karen of Quincy, Mikel G. and his wife Lisa of Franklin and the late David G. DeFrancesco. Loving Jidi of Mason, Evan, Tanner, and Gianna. Also survived by caring nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Monday 4 to 8 pm. A Funeral Service will be celebrated Tuesday morning at 10 at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Emmonsdale Rd., West Roxbury. Very Rev. Fr. Timothy Ferguson officiating. Interment in The Gardens at Gethsemane. For complete obituary and website, please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 8, 2019