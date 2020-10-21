FOTIS, Frank P. Of Lexington, MA, passed away on Oct. 20, 2020. Husband of Mary Ned Fotis. Father of Jared Fotis (Isa Both) and Leah Fotis (Robin Bose). Also survived by his grandchildren Miles and Matilda Fotis, and many relatives and friends. Due to the current pandemic, Funeral Services and Burial at Mt. Auburn Cemetery will be private. Memorial donations may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 17 Meriam St., Lexington, MA 02420. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com
