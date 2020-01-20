|
|
LAVEY, Frank P. Of Woburn, formerly of Winchester. January 15th, 2020. Beloved husband of Janet (Clements). Loving father of Lisa Leydon of Westford, Jeff Lavey and his wife Michelle of Winchester, and the late Lauren Lavey. Devoted grandfather of Lauren and Janet Leydon, and Lauren and Brandon Lavey. Brother of the late John Lavey. Frank was a 1960 graduate of Boston College and was employed by the New England Telephone Company for over forty years. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass at Saint Raphael Church, High St., Medford, on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at 11 am. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Mr. Lavey to Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane, Gloucester, MA 01930. To send an online condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020