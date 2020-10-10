FRANK PAGANO

PAGANO, Frank Of Malden & Wareham, Oct. 8, 2020. Beloved husband of 60 years to Catina (Puzzanghera) Pagano. Loving father of Joseph Pagano & his partner Marianne Skomurski of Peabody & Maria Islami & her husband James of Malden. Brother of Maria Tardanico & the late Larry, Joseph, & John Pagano & Zina Seminara. Cherished grandfather of Tia & Maya Islami. He is also survived by nieces & nephews. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Wednesday, Oct. 14th at 9:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-8pm. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org
For directions & guestbook, www.spadaforafuneral.com
Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680