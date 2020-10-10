1/1
FRANK PAGANO
PAGANO, Frank Of Malden & Wareham, Oct. 8, 2020. Beloved husband of 60 years to Catina (Puzzanghera) Pagano. Loving father of Joseph Pagano & his partner Marianne Skomurski of Peabody & Maria Islami & her husband James of Malden. Brother of Maria Tardanico & the late Larry, Joseph, & John Pagano & Zina Seminara. Cherished grandfather of Tia & Maya Islami. He is also survived by nieces & nephews. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Wednesday, Oct. 14th at 9:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-8pm. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org For directions & guestbook, www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Aj Spadafora Funeral Home
OCT
14
Funeral
09:00 AM
Aj Spadafora Funeral Home
OCT
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
Aj Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
