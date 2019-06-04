PASQUINE, Frank Jr. Age 74, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Oak Hills Hospital in Spring Hill, FL. He was the husband of the late Evelyn A. (Whitehouse) Pasquine. Born in Boston, he was raised and educated in Hyde Park and was a graduate of Boston Trade School. He worked as a Plumber for Local 12 in Boston for over 50 years, retiring in 2000. He was a resident of Stoughton for many years, before retiring to Spring Hill, FL, 5 years ago. In his free time, he enjoyed cooking, traveling, taking cruises with his wife and spending time with his beloved family. Frank is survived by his children; Francis Pasquine III and his wife Marilou of North Attleboro, Stephen M. Pasquine of Stoughton, Andrew J. Pasquine and his wife Amie of New Bedford and Lisa M. Pasquine of FL. He was the brother of Julia Pond of Norwood and Thomas Pasquine of Manchester by the Sea. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Funeral Prayers will be offered in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rt. 27), STOUGHTON, on Friday at 10 AM. Visiting Hours, Thursday from 4-7 PM. Interment will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, W. Roxbury. Donations in his memory may be made to the Tomorrow Fund Clinic at Hasbro Children's Hospital, 593 Eddy St., Providence, RI 02903. Directions and obit at farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676 Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary