PERGOLA, Frank Of Hyde Park, May 11, beloved husband of Venezia (LaMonica) Pergola. Devoted father of Christine Gallagher of Plymouth, Linda Caloumenos of Walpole, Lisa DeRosa of Hyde Park, Italia Luff of Cotuit and Josephine Pergola of Quincy. Brother of Elvira Signorino of Bridgewater and Eleanor Barrile of Canton. Also survived by 12 grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Hills Church, Milton, Tuesday, May 14 at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Monday 4-7 pm. Interment St. Michael's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be sent to , 33 Lyman St., Suite 205, Westborough, MA 01581.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019