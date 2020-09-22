1/
FRANK R. MATARESE
MATARESE, Frank R. Of Woburn, formerly of Wilmington, September 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anna "Louise" (Collucci) Matarese. Devoted father of Robert G. Matarese and his wife Trudy of Vail, CO, Maureen M. Matarese of Manchester, NH and the late Mark M. Matarese. Loving grandfather of Kathleen L. "Katie" Matarese. Brother of the late Tina Depauw and Constance Matarese. Further survived by several extended family members. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated, Saturday, September 29th, in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with Military Honors and burial at Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Frank was a proud U.S. Army Air Force Veteran of WWII. All attending must wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing protocols. Arrangements by the Dello Russo Family Funeral Service of WILMINGTON. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Wilmington - Medford - Woburn



Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0083
