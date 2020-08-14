Boston Globe Obituaries
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Oak Grove Cemetery
PONTIFEX, Frank R. Age 99, of Medford, passed away on Wednesday, August 12th at Winchester Hospital. Born in Portland, ME, he had been a Medford resident all his life. Mr. Pontifex served honorably in the United States Army during World War II with the 63rd Division Military Police. He retired as an accountant from AVCO Corp. in Everett. Mr. Pontifex enjoyed walking, bowling, and watching all sports, but most of all he loved to spend time with his family. The widower of Elizabeth B. (Bent) Pontifex, he was also predeceased by his son Frank R. Pontifex, Jr., his daughter Diane and her husband Paul Milligan, and his grandson Steven Milligan. He is survived by his daughter Karen and her husband Robert A. Scalisi, Jr. of Medford, and his daughter-in-law Joan Pontifex of Malden. He has 8 grandchildren: Michael and Amy Milligan of Melrose, MA, Kevin Milligan of Laconia, NH, Daniel Milligan of Laconia, NH, Erik Pontifex of Malden, MA, Heather and Ronald Repoza of Hudson, NH, James and Jody Scalisi of North Andover, MA, Christopher and Kara Scalisi of Reading, MA, and Lisa Scalisi of Wakefield, MA. He was also loved by 9 great-grandchildren: Joseph Scalisi, Sabrina Scalisi, Lily Milligan, Kaylee Milligan, Donovan Milligan, Ryder Repoza, Hayden Repoza, Kaitlin Scalisi, and Ryan Scalisi, as well as by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 9:00 to 11:00 am at the Beals, Geake, and Magliozzi Funeral Home, 29 Governors Ave., MEDFORD, MA. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday at 12:00 pm in Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's name can be be made to The Jimmy Fund at Dana Farber Cancer Center. Online condolences can be shared at magliozzifuneralhome.com
