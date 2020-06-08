|
|
LOGIUDICE, Frank T. Age 88, passed away on June 6, 2020, from complications of pancreatic cancer. Former Teacher at Lowell High School. Husband of the late Sheila M. (O'Brien) Logiudice, who passed away in February of 2007. Frank was born in East Boston, MA on March, 15, 1932. He was one of six children born to the late Rose (Sammartino) and Rocco Logiudice. He grew up surrounded by a large, extended family, and many lifelong friends. He was educated in The Greater Boston Public Schools, and graduated from Boston Technical High School in 1949. In June of 1952 Frank enlisted in the US Army and served two years in the Korean war as a Radioman. Among other accommodations, he was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, Korean Service Medal, and two Bronze Service Stars. As was his nature, he never let his mother know that he served in combat. Instead, he convinced her that he served as a baker and even persuaded her to provide some recipes. A ruse he continued throughout most of his life. After serving his country Frank attended Salem State College, receiving his Bachelor's Degree in 1958. He continued his education with courses at Boston University, Boston College and the University of Pittsburgh, finally achieving a Master's Degree in Math/Education in 1961 from Salem State. In that same year he began his teaching career at Woburn High School, where he met Sheila (nee O'Brien), the love of his life. Frank and Sheila settled in Lowell where they raised their six children. He taught Math at Lowell High School until his retirement in 1995. He also taught at Hesser College, Middlesex Community College, as well as serving as an Adjunct at University of MA, Lowell, up until his 80th year. Frank was a loving and attentive husband and father, actively participating in his children's education and activities He could be found on every sideline and in every auditorium. He was famous for his snow forts, sand castles, and custom-designed birthday cakes. The beach was his happy place. A devoted Catholic since birth, Frank was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Church, attending Saint Rita's in his later years. Frank resided in both the Belvidere and Pawtucketville sections of Lowell. In his final year he resided at The Arbors in Dracut. There he was often found sitting in the garden, listening to music or exploring old movies on his Kindle. Frank is survived by all six of his children, Frank and his wife Lori Sjoberg of Winter Springs, FL, Martha and her husband Philip Wik of Dracut, their daughter Amanda and her husband Nicholas Imlach of Chelmsford, Julie Ann and her husband Thomas Fetters of Nashua, NH, Angela, her husband, Michael Fader, and their children Derek and Alicia of AZ, Edward and his wife Sharon, their son Zachary Fournier, of Fitchburg, MA, and daughter, Amber, her husband Rodrick Edwards, their daughter Emerson Joyce, of MD, Thomas, his wife Michelle and their son Jackson of Framingham, MA, sisters-in-law, Mrs. John J. (Ann) O'Brien and Mrs. Rocco (Renee) Logiudice, a brother-in-law Salvatore Murano, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceasing Frank were his wife, Sheila, both of his parents, his siblings, Frances (Logiudice) Murano, Pasquale (Phil) Logiudice, Helen (Logiudice) (Ciavardini) Morrissey, Marie R. Logiudice, and Rocco Logiudice, his brothers-in-law John J. (Jack) O'Brien, Lou Ciavardini and John (Jack) Morrissey. There will be a private Funeral for his immediate family. They ask that, in lieu of flowers, please have a Mass said in his name or make a donation to the at or 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA. Arrangements by the Mahoney Funeral Home, 187 Nesmith Street, LOWELL, 978-452-6361. Please visit www.MahoneyFuneralHome.com to send the family an e-condolence. Mahoney Funeral Home 187 Nesmith Street Lowell, MA 01852
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2020