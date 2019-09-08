|
|
ANIELLO, Frank V. Age 58, of Upton, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Milford Regional Hospital, Milford. He was the beloved husband of Dana M. (Morrissey) Aniello for 29 years, and the proud father of Alicia, Vincenzo, and Arianna.
Frank was born December 13, 1960 in Roccapalumba Sicily, Italy. He was a loving and devoted son to Paola (Pravata) Aniello of Waltham and the late Vincenzo Aniello. He is a graduate of Waltham High School, Class of 1979 and a graduate of Wentworth Institute of Technology, Class of 1983.
In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his three sisters, Jackie Burkett and her husband Michael of Dedham, Joanna Johnson and her husband Bob of Watertown, and Angela Bilski and her husband Lou of Walpole. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Barbara Miles, his brother-in-law Gregory Morrissey, his sisters-in-law Kelley Kenney and Tricia Trask, and his nieces and nephews, Michael, Julia, Matthew, Kayla, L. Joseph, Thomas, Tyler, Brody and Jack, and many extended family in the US and Italy.
Frank was an accomplished architect, owning his own firm, Aniello and Associates, and working in various architectural firms; most recently as a Senior Project Architect at Core States Group. He was also an active member of the community and was a member of the Upton Men's Club.
Frank was an avid runner who had completed 10 Boston Marathons; he enjoyed skiing, golfing and spending as much time with his friends and family as possible, especially "The Magnificent Seven."
Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 4-7 PM at Buma Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., MILFORD. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10 AM from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, 151 Mendon St., Upton. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, 39 North Main St., Upton.
A memorial fund is being set up in Frank's memory. For more information visit: www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 9, 2019