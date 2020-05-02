|
CASTIGLIONE, Frank V. Age 95, a longtime resident of Stoneham, April 30, 2020. Husband of Eleanor (Fotino) Castiglione. Father of Karen Castiglione of Wakefield, Gary Castiglione and his wife Janet of Stoneham, Wayne Castiglione and his wife Karen of Gypsum, CO, and Frank Castiglione and his wife Linda of Tewksbury. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Anne Bonanno. Due to the present pandemic,Services at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park will be postponed and a Celebration of Life announcement will be made at a later date. Memorial gifts in Frank's name may be made to Smile, www.smiletrain.org/donate Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
