Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Mashpee
74 Algonquin Avenue
Mashpee, MA 02649
(508) 477-4025
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Mashpee
74 Algonquin Avenue
Mashpee, MA 02649
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
167 E. Falmouth Hwy
East Falmouth, MA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Connery Ave.
Bourne, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK MUCINSKAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK VYTAUTAS MUCINSKAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANK VYTAUTAS MUCINSKAS Obituary
MUCINSKAS, Frank Vytautas Age 98, of Mashpee, MA passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on November 21.

Frank married his bride, Anne Mary Sidlauskas, on May 11, 1947 at St George Lithuanian RC Church, Norwood, MA. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Rudokas and his brother, Edmund Mucinskas. He is survived by his son, Paul Christopher Mucinskas and his wife Anne (Osborne) of Foxboro, MA., his grandchildren, Adam Paul Mucinskas and wife Kristen (Smatt) Mucinskas of Portland, CT, and Eric James Mucinskas of Foxboro, MA, and great-grandchildren, Sarah Anne, Johnathan Paul (deceased), and Mathew John Mucinskas of Portland, CT.

Born October 13, 1921in Norwood, MA to Veronica (Minkevitch) and Frank Paul Mucinskas. He graduated from Norwood HS 1940, and went on to military service in the Army, serving honorably in WWII with the 101st Parachute Maintenance Company, 17th Airborne Division. Frank served 18 months in the Army in England, France, Luxemburg, Holland, Germany and Belgium in the European Campaign, from December of 1944 to January of 1946, as a parachute rigger and repairman, a marksman- pistol 2nd Class Gunner, and sharpshooter. After serving in the Army, Frank worked as a carpenter, was a top salesman for Metropolitan Life Insurance, and ended his working career as an overhead door installer. After retirement, he worked for the local golf course.

Frank will be remembered for his ready sense of humor, his love of his family, and his love of life. His love of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren was infectious. An avid gardener, reader, sportsfan, polka dancer, fisherman, and golfer, Frank loved to swap stories with this friends and family, and always appreciated a good meal with good company. His flirtatious nature drew people to him and made them feel like they were family as soon as they met him - one even picked up a bit of Lituanian talking to him.

Lgas gyvenimas, Frank.

Frank will be buried with full military honors. A Visitation will be held on December 1 from 3-5pm at Chapman, Cole, and Gleason, 74 Algonquin Ave., MASHPEE, MA. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on December 2 at 10am at St. Anthony's Church, 167 E. Falmouth Hwy, East Falmouth. Burial will be held at 11:30am in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne, MA.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a in Frank's name. For online guestbook and directions, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Mashpee
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -