FRANK W. BEAN Jr.

FRANK W. BEAN Jr. Obituary
BEAN, Frank W. Jr. Of Needham, formerly of Cambridge, passed away at the age of 74 on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Vicki (Smith) Bean. Loving father of Charles David Bean & his wife Samantha of Franklin, TN and Laura Bean & her husband Nathan Flint of Chicago, IL. Cherished grandfather of Addison Bean and Zephaniah Bean. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Eileen Smith of Needham, his nephew, Mark Walker of Needham and many cousins. Services will be private at the request of his family. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in his name can be made to The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135. www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
