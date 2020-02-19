Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
374 Main Street
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4476
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dello Russo Family Funeral Home
374 Main St.
WILMINGTON, MA
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Dello Russo Family Funeral Home
374 Main St.
WILMINGTON, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
851 Main St.
Woburn, MA
View Map
ESIELIONIS, Frank W. Of Wilmington, February 18, 2020. Beloved husband for 72 years of Lillian G. (George) Esielionis. Devoted father of David Esielionis and his wife Vonnie, Paul Esielionis and his wife Anna, Jeanne Longo and her husband Jim, all of Londonderry, NH. Loving grandfather of Matt and Tara Esielionis, Claire and Anthony Esielionis, Larry and Gemma Longo. Funeral from the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 374 Main St., WILMINGTON, Friday, February 21st at 11 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 851 Main St., Woburn, at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and visit with the family, prior to the Funeral Mass at the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Services will conclude with military honors and Burial at Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Late U.S. Marine Corps Veteran of WWII. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Wilmington - Medford - Woburn
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020
