Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Clement Church
71 Warner St.
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK GRANDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK W. GRANDE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANK W. GRANDE Obituary
GRANDE, Frank W. Of Somerville, formerly of Boston's North End, March 8. Beloved husband of Concetta "Kay" Grande. Devoted father of Frank R. Grande and his wife Patricia, Rose Marie Grande Lento and her husband Joseph, all of Hampton, NH, and the late Gregory Grande and his wife Jane. Loving grandfather of Bobby Grande and his wife Christina, Shelly Grande, Marisa Cormier and her husband Peter, Christina Grande, Jennifer Grande, Stephanie Lento, and Ken Snow and his wife Sabrina. Loving great-grandfather of Cole and Sonny Cormier. Also survived by many friends and family, including friends at Laurel Oaks in Naples, FL. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner St., Medford, Thursday, March 12 at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with family at the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, 8:30-10:30 AM. Services will conclude with Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Late Korean War-era Army veteran. To leave a message of condolence, visit

www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -