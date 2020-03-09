|
|
GRANDE, Frank W. Of Somerville, formerly of Boston's North End, March 8. Beloved husband of Concetta "Kay" Grande. Devoted father of Frank R. Grande and his wife Patricia, Rose Marie Grande Lento and her husband Joseph, all of Hampton, NH, and the late Gregory Grande and his wife Jane. Loving grandfather of Bobby Grande and his wife Christina, Shelly Grande, Marisa Cormier and her husband Peter, Christina Grande, Jennifer Grande, Stephanie Lento, and Ken Snow and his wife Sabrina. Loving great-grandfather of Cole and Sonny Cormier. Also survived by many friends and family, including friends at Laurel Oaks in Naples, FL. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner St., Medford, Thursday, March 12 at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with family at the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, 8:30-10:30 AM. Services will conclude with Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Late Korean War-era Army veteran. To leave a message of condolence, visit
www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2020