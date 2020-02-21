|
MAHER, Frank W. Jr. Age 73, of Woburn passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at House, Lincoln following a lengthy illness. Husband of Judith F. "Judy" (Fitzgerald) Maher with whom he shared 50 years of marriage. In addition to his loving wife Judy, Frank is survived by his two sons Stephen F. Maher and his wife Maureen of Melrose and James M. Maher and his wife Theresa of Worthington, OH. He is also survived by his cherished six grandchildren Brendan, Ryan, Liam, Sean, Cecilia and Kilian.
Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 PM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at SS. Isidore and Maria at St. Paul Church, 2577 Main St., Glastonbury, CT on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Middletown, CT. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to the House, 125 Winter St., Lincoln, MA 01773. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 22, 2020