HUPPUCH, Frank Wanmaker Avid Collector of Artwork and Artifacts from the Middle East and Asia Died peacefully in his home on April 12, 2020 while in hospice care. His daughter Helen Huppuch and niece Sarah Huppuch were at his side, while his sister Helen Mulry held his hand. Frank's wife of 55 years, Marie Jean Huppuch, predeceased him by six months. Born in New Rochelle, New York on June 15,1943, while his family lived in Larchmont, New York, Frank was the third of seven children of Winfield A. S. Huppuch, II and Helen McMahan Huppuch. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Peekskill, New York where Frank attended Burt's Preschool and then went on to Uriah Hill Elementary, Drum Hill Middle School and Peekskill High School. Frank was a fine student and athlete and fun to be with. The summer before graduating from high school, Frank spent a summer in Koblenz, Germany working on a farm and living at a monastery with his two older brothers. After graduating, he spent the next summer in Guadalajara, Mexico living with a family and studying Spanish. In the fall of that year, Frank attended the University of Arizona. There he married Marie Ushinski of Nanticoke, PA. After receiving his Bachelor's degree, the newly married couple returned east where Frank took a job with Union Carbide and Marie went on to become a psychiatric nurse. After bringing their daughter Helen into the world, the couple moved to Danvers, Massachusetts. From 1972 to 1980, Frank owned and operated Huppuch & Ring Real Estate in Lynn. Later they moved to Boxford, Massachusetts and Frank worked in banking and eventually in health care services. Always kind and thoughtful, Frank enjoyed people and readily shared his often offbeat sense of humor and his love of life with everyone. He was a philosopher, a thinker and an artist. He liked frequenting estate sales, auctions and flea markets looking for all kinds of treasures while joyfully interacting with all the people. Frank collected artwork and artifacts from the Middle East and Asia, as well as from all over the world. His strong spiritual core came out in all his interactions and could be found in his own creative drawings, writings and sculptures. Frank will be greatly missed by a myriad of people who have been touched by his warmth, humor and enthusiasm for life. Survivors include his daughter Helen E. Huppuch, five siblings - William and Molly Huppuch of Ossining, NY, Helen Mulry of Wenham, Massachusetts, Alice Gallasch of Washington, DC, Katherine and William Holland of Tampa, Florida and Thomas and Lee Huppuch of Durham, NH as well as nieces and nephews Edward Mulry, III of Essex, MA, Winslow Mulry, Patrick Mulry of Wenham, Kirsten Fink of Plymouth, MA, Birgit Huppuch of Ossining, NY, Meghan Huppuch of Brooklyn, NY, Clemmy Gallasch Smith of Baltimore, MD, Christopher Gallasch of Waterloo, Belgium, Sarah Huppuch of North Berwick, ME, Pearce Holland Barnum of Chattanooga, TN, and Wade Holland of Tampa, FL. Also, he leaves behind his ever-faithful dog, Kipp who continues to wait for his return. Frank was predeceased by his older brother Winfield A.S. Huppuch, III of New York City. Visiting Hours: Services for Frank will be held privately. Please keep the Huppuch Family in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time. To share a memory of Frank with his family, please visit www.cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com The Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, GEORGETOWN has been entrusted with Frank's care. Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020