WRIGHT, Frank "Mike" Of Franklin, age 88, passed away on July 4, 2020 with his wife Alice at his side. Mike was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marilyn (Kazeta), the mother of his children.
Mike loved life and loved his family. He grew up in Arlington. He often talked about what a wonderful upbringing he had with his many friends, especially his younger brother Alan. One of his fondest memories was being part of the hockey team at Arlington High School when they won the New England Championship. After high school, Mike attended the University of Massachusetts graduating from The Stockbridge School of Agriculture with a degree in Horticulture and Arboriculture. Mike worked for the Town of Arlington his entire career. Starting in the tree department Mike became the Director of Properties and Natural Resources where he was responsible for the maintenance and wellbeing of the town's schools and public buildings, parks and cemeteries. Mike was a dedicated servant to the Town of Arlington for over 50 years. He was a lifetime member of the Massachusetts Tree Warden Association and served as president for several years.
Mike was an avid sports fan following all of the Boston sports teams throughout his life. He cherished doing things he loved with the people he loved. Upon retirement Mike spent time learning new things. One example is skiing which he started at age 65 and excelled at for the next 10 years at his vacation home in Maine and also in the Rocky Mountains.
He met his wife Alice in 1998. They were devoted to each other and had a beautiful life.
In addition to Alice, Mike is survived by his children - Janice Wright and her husband Roy Rudolph, William Wright and his wife Sharon, Jean O'Brien and her husband Bill, Pamela and her husband Steve Spang, and James Wright and his wife Virginia. Stepdaughters - Patricia and her husband Patrick Rasicot, Laura and her husband Michael D'Antonio, 18 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. He also leaves his brother, Dr. Alan Wright and his wife Marie of Arlington, sister, Rita and her husband Bob Leonard of Burlington, and many loved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his older brother Fred Wright.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of FRANKLIN. www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2020