FRANK YENDRIGA
YENDRIGA, Frank 83 years, of Watertown, MA, formerly of Westborough, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at his daughter Jill's home in Waltham, MA.

He was born on April 13, 1937, in Pierpont, Ohio, the son of Josephine (Uchwal) and Joseph Yendriga. He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Nancy J. Yendriga. Mother of Lisa Yendriga-Norberg and her husband Derek of Brighton, Jill Y. Finnegan and her husband David. Brother of Jennie Thorkilsen of Zion, IL. Grandfather of Connor M. Norberg. Frank loved the town of Westborough, sudoku, watching NFL football, and his dog Macy.

Due to Covid-19, the family will be Celebrating Frank's Life in a private Memorial Service. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charlotte Spinney Vision Scholarship, Westborough Town Hall, Attn: Town Treasurer, 34 West Main St., Westborough, MA 01581. Please make checks payable to "Town of Westborough" Arrangements by Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., WESTBOROUGH.

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4458
