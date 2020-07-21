|
|
ZAMMUTO, Frank Sr. At age 92, after a long period of declining health on July 19, 2020. Frank was born in Boston, the fifth of ten children to the late Rosalia (Licata) and Antonino Zammuto. He will be missed by Mary M. (Morbo), his beloved wife of almost 69 years; children Marianne J. Zammuto and Frank Zammuto, Jr.; several generations of nieces and nephews; and family friends. He was predeceased by sisters Maddalena L'Esperance and Mary Schulz, and by brothers Angelo, Ralph, Salvatore, Dominic, Carlo, Anthony, and Joseph. Frank enjoyed spending time with family, woodworking projects, fishing and hunting, gardening, making jigsaw puzzles, and reading about current events. A Veteran of World War II, stationed in Korea and Japan, he served in the US Army, US Navy, and US Navy Reserves. Family and friends are kindly invited to the Funeral Mass for Frank, which will be celebrated at 10am on July 23, 2020, at Sacred Hearts Church, 315 Main St., Malden. All COVID-19 measures will be observed; face masks and social distancing are required at the church. Due to COVID-19, there will be no Visiting Hours. Entombment with Military Honors will take place at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. Memorial contributions in Frank's name may be made to PAWS, Inc., https://pawswakefield.rescuegroups.org/info/display?PageID=19282 or to a . To send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome
Barile Family Funeral Homes
celebrating life~sharing memories
781.438.2280
Published in The Boston Globe on July 22, 2020