JAKUBIK, Franklin D. "Frank" Of Norfolk, MA and formerly of Dover, MA, passed away at home on December 31, 2019. He was 85 years old. Frank was born on May 22, 1934 to the late Meta and Walter Jakubik of Baltimore, MD where he grew up and attended Patterson Park High School. Frank played amateur baseball and was a teammate of Baseball Hall of Famer, Al Kaline. After school he attended the University of Maryland at College Park, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration while playing varsity baseball. After graduating in 1956, Frank was called up to serve for 2 years in the US Army at Fort Dix, NJ. Frank met his sweetheart, Anne Ciliento, whom he married on May 14, 1960. Anne and Frank moved to Massachusetts with their 2 sons in 1980, where they lived in Dover first and then later Norfolk. Frank worked at Honeywell, Inc. for over 30 years, and rose to be Head of Marketing in North America for their Information Systems Division before retiring in 1997. Frank was a member of Wellesley Country Club since 1981. He was an avid golfer. He was passionate about politics and current events and he loved to travel, especially in Europe. He enjoyed dining out and spending time with friends and family. Anne and Frank had 2 sons: Michael born in 1961 and Mark born in 1966. They went on to meet and marry their wives Nancy and Louise and gave Anne and Frank 5 grandchildren: Scooter, Charles, Harrison, Caroline and Patrick. Frank was a good and loyal friend to many and a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Frank at St. Jude Catholic Church, 82 Main St., Norfolk, MA 02056 on Fri., Jan. 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Visiting Hours will be the evening before at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St., MEDFIELD, MA 02052 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020