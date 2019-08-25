|
JILLETT, Franklin J. Lifelong resident of Saugus, a Freemason, liberal Democrat, World War II veteran, union man, and maritime officer. Survived by his daughter Claire Strong of Saugus, son James Jillett and his wife Barbara of Melrose, grandchildren Charles Clinton of New Hampshire, Lisa Tirrell of Saugus and Daniel Jillett of Pittsfield, and by five great-grand-children. Services will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2019