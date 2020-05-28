Boston Globe Obituaries
FRANKLIN TUCKER


1934 - 2020
FRANKLIN TUCKER Obituary
TUCKER, Franklin Age 85, died on April 29, 2020 due to complications from the Coronavirus. Born on June 21, 1934 in Boston, Franklin was raised in Somerville. After high school he joined the US Air Force. His military service brought him to many places around the world including Western Europe, North Africa, S.E. Asia, and Turkey. He met Gisela Rockel while stationed in Germany and they married in 1958. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years before retiring in 1975. Franklin was an excellent athlete, excelling at boxing, basketball, and swimming. He also enjoyed chess. In 1957, he won the military Continental European Welterweight Boxing title. After retiring from the Air Force, Franklin lived in Weymouth and worked as a welder in the Quincy Shipyard until its closing in 1986. He learned watch repair in Thailand in 1967, a hobby he enjoyed for 45 years. He was predeceased by both his wife Gisela and his daughter Brigitte Tucker. He leaves behind two sons, Franklin B. and Thomas R. Tucker; and three grandsons: Eric, Myles, and Ryan Tucker. He also leaves behind one sister, Elaine Pepe and five great-grandchildren: Jayden, Jaxen, Damien, Joshua and Ruby. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held in the Fall. Please visit www.dolanfuneral.com for further information and to share a note of sympathy with the Tucker family.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
