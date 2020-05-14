|
HAMMOND, Franklin Tweed III Passed away on April 29, 2020, at the age of 80, after a life in music as a concert cellist and teacher of cello — a life of accomplishment characterized by courage, dedication, and kindness. Frank was born on April 23, 1940, in Boston, and raised in Cambridge. He was the third son of attorney Franklin T. Hammond, Jr., and artist Catherine (Hedge) Hammond. He spent most of his childhood summers in Plymouth, where he enjoyed sailing. Frank attended the then Browne and Nichols School, and in 1958, graduated from Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts, where he captained the school's ice hockey team. He entered Harvard College in 1958, but left to begin studying the cello at the Longy School of Music in Cambridge. He also studied independently with renowned cellist Maurice Eisenberg. He later received a scholarship to the University of Arizona, from which he graduated with both Bachelor of Arts and Masters degrees in Music. Returning to Massachusetts, he gave cello concerts in the Boston area, played in two local symphonies, and taught cello at Longy, the Concord Music Association, and the All-Newton Music School. He recorded two double-CDs of music for cello and piano, both of which were well-received. Frank made friends wherever he went and was much loved by family and friends. He leaves a brother and sister-in-law, John and Dell Hammond of Plymouth, MA; another brother, Henry Hammond of Jaffrey, NH; a sister, Catherine Hammond of Cambridge, MA; two nieces and two nephews; and his brother Henry's three grandchildren. Services are delayed because of the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston. swdfuneralhome.com Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020