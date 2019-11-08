|
|
HARBESTER, Franklin W. III "Frank" Of Hanson, died peacefully at his home, per his wishes, November 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a long illness. Frank was the son of the late Franklin and Rose (Ray) Harbester. Frank was raised in Needham, MA. Loving father of Franklin W. Harbester, IV and Anthony Raddatz of Hanson, and the late Wendy Ann Harbester. Devoted Papa to Victoria, Alexandra, Elizabeth Harbester and Mia Raddatz. Loving brother of Judith Rose Slamin, and brother-in-law of the late Robert (Slats) Slamin of Newton, Edith Ray Thompson of Plympton, and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Frank was the owner of Franklin Crane Service of Hanson, MA. He was especially gifted as a crane operator. He was very well respected in his field. Frank began his business, Franklin Crane Service, at the age of 21. He was the youngest member to receive his crane operators license. Frank was happiest when he was fishing with his friends on his boat "The Bulldog." Relatives and friends invited to Visiting Hours in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., WHITMAN, on Sunday, Nov. 10th, 4-8 pm. Funeral Service on Monday in the Funeral Home at 11 am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institution, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370. For directions or to send a condolence, see mackinnonfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019