Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Charles Church
280 Main Street
Woburn, MA
View Map
DiMAURO, Franky G. Of Dracut, unexpectedly passed away July 22nd at the age of 29. Beloved son of Nicholas DiMauro and the late Jane E. (Ercole) DiMauro. Loving brother of Mary K. DiMauro and David N. DiMauro. Cherished grandson of Mary (Astuti) DiMauro, and the late Joseph DiMauro of Woburn and James and Kathy (Rohwer) Ercole of MD. Adored uncle of Scarlett. Dear nephew of Frank DiMauro, his wife Ann Marie, Michael DiMauro, Denis Murphy, his late wife Angela, all of Woburn, Patty Ercole and James Ercole both of MD, and Christine Coates of NY. Also survived by many cousins and friends. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Frank's Funeral Mass, Tuesday, July 28th, at 11:30 a.m., in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Close family and friends are invited to pay their respects prior to the Mass from 9:30-11:15 a.m., in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, MA. Masks are required to enter the Funeral Home and Church, along with strict adherence to social distancing. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
