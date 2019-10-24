Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Boylston Schul-Verein
Walpole,, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANZ LENZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANZ "FRANK" LENZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANZ "FRANK" LENZ Obituary
Lenz, Franz "Frank" Age 97, of Hampton and formerly of Roslindale, MA, passed Monday, October 21, 2019. Born in Rotthalmuenster, Germany, July 13, 1922 to the late Jakob and Theresa (Sedlbauer) Lenz. Loving husband of 63 years to Lilly S. (Luetzow) Lenz of Exeter, NH. Devoted father of Peter (Marcia) Lenz and Karin (Jeremy) Jasper, all of Exeter, NH. Caring grandfather to Erik (Megan Buda) Lenz and the late Gregory Lenz. Brother of the late Hilde Dorsch and Anna Loibl. Memorial Service will be held at 12pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Boylston Schul-Verein in Walpole, MA. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, HAMPTON, NH. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Frank's complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.

View the online memorial for Franz "Frank" Lenz
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANZ's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
Download Now