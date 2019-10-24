|
Lenz, Franz "Frank" Age 97, of Hampton and formerly of Roslindale, MA, passed Monday, October 21, 2019. Born in Rotthalmuenster, Germany, July 13, 1922 to the late Jakob and Theresa (Sedlbauer) Lenz. Loving husband of 63 years to Lilly S. (Luetzow) Lenz of Exeter, NH. Devoted father of Peter (Marcia) Lenz and Karin (Jeremy) Jasper, all of Exeter, NH. Caring grandfather to Erik (Megan Buda) Lenz and the late Gregory Lenz. Brother of the late Hilde Dorsch and Anna Loibl. Memorial Service will be held at 12pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Boylston Schul-Verein in Walpole, MA. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, HAMPTON, NH. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Frank's complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 25, 2019