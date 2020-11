Fred was a member of a very close group of guys that stayed very close for over 60 years, the Sabres. We are still close and hearing of Fred's death hit all of us very hard.

My best description of Fred is that he was a mensch, more than a gentleman but a friend to all, caring for all around him. Because of who he was, we will all miss his smile, his words and his wisdom.

May his memory be a blessing to all who new him



Bob Ernest

Friend