EGIZIO, Fred Jr. Devoted husband to the late Matilda "Tillie" (Maffioli) Egizio. Loving father to Fred Egizio & his wife Irene of Medford, Lorraine Manning & her husband Kenneth "Rocky" of Maynard and Jo-Ann McCauley of Watertown. Beloved grandfather to Amy Lee, Shannon, Katie, Mark, Colleen, Brian, David, Michael; great-grandfather to Camden, Keira & Hannah; great-great-grandfather to Emma. Family and friends will Celebrate Fred's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Friday from 4-7 PM and again on Saturday at 9:30 to 10 AM followed by a Graveside Service at 10:15 in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Fred was a proud Marine serving in the Korean Conflict & WWII. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924-1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 13, 2019