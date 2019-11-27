|
|
BETHONEY, Fred G. Of Norfolk, formerly of West Roxbury, November 27, 2019, age 75. Devoted son of the late Fred J. and Helen (Solomon) Bethoney. Loving brother of Donna H. Moses and her husband James of Norfolk, Eileen M. Fuller and her husband Joseph of West Roxbury, and Michael J. Bethoney and his wife Jean-Marie of Franklin. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and close friends. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Fred's Visitation on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Cedars of Lebanon Church, 61 Rockwood Street, Jamaica Plain on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Mount Benedict Cemetery in West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Cedars of Lebanon Church, 61 Rockwood Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 28, 2019