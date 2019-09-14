|
|
BERG, Fred H. Age 79, of Needham, formerly of Wayland and Sudbury, died on September 11, 2019. Husband of Georgia A. Burke-Berg of Needham. Father of Glen R. Berg of Needham and Natalia Berg Kramer and her husband Robert of Stoughton. Stepfather of Robert Burke of Naples, FL. Grandfather of Mariana Kramer. Stepgrandfather of Danielle Burke. Robert Shea and Connor Burke. Husband of the late Kristin Jensen. Visitations on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 am, followed by his Funeral Service at 10:30 at John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte, 30), WAYLAND. Interment to follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Wayland. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fred's memory may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305. For condolences visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019