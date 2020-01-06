|
HARTBLAY, Fred Of West Bridgewater, passed away on January 3, 2019 after a year-long battle with lymphoma. Fred was born in Boston and grew up in Roxbury and Mattapan. Fred was the son of the late Nathan and Janina Paula Hartblay. He is survived by his son, Zachary Hartblay, his brother Roman Hartblay, his nieces, Cassandra Hartblay and Amber Brammer, and his nephew, Rory Hartblay. Fred was a graduate of the Solomon Lewenberg Junior High School, Boston Technical High School, and Graham Junior College. Following college, he took over direction of the family business, The Hart Importing Company, for which he had worked as far back as boyhood. Fred helped to diversify the company which was a wholesaler of foods imported from Poland and other countries. A subdivision of the company, led by Fred's mother, Janina, was Mrs. Harts Pierogi which produced home-made Polish pierogi of different varieties. Under Fred's leadership, the company diversified to add gourmet foods to its product line. In more recent years Fred was employed at Buston Attitude, a transportation company. Being a part of this organization brought him great comfort and satisfaction through interaction with customers, colleagues, and management. The supportive and close family-like relations that Fred made at this company meant a great deal to Fred. Visiting Hours will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM on Thursday, January 9th from 4-7pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Funeral Services in the Chapel of Knollwood Memorial Park, 319 High St., Canton on Friday, January 10th at 11:30am. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Fred, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com EATON FUNERAL HOME 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020