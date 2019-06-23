Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:45 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRED DOUCETTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRED J. DOUCETTE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FRED J. DOUCETTE Obituary
DOUCETTE, Fred J. Age 93, of Revere, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Cherished son of the late Ernest and Marie Doucette. Beloved husband of Dolores (Alves) Doucette. Loving father of Lori Doucette-Swindle and her husband Kevin and the late Fred J. Doucette. Adored grandfather of Karissa Ristino and her husband Patrick and Kevin Swindle and his fiancée Nicole Hardeman and great-grandfather of Anthony Frederick and Emma Grace Ristino. Caring brother of the late Patricia Desmarais. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Fred was a WWII Navy Veteran. Family and friends will honor Fred's life by gathering at Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home on Friday, June 28th from 4PM to 8PM with a Memorial Service beginning at 7:45PM in our Chapel of the Resurrection. At the family's request, please omit flowers. Donations may be made in Fred's memory to the by visiting www.kidney.org For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home Revere 1-800-252-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
Download Now