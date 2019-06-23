|
DOUCETTE, Fred J. Age 93, of Revere, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Cherished son of the late Ernest and Marie Doucette. Beloved husband of Dolores (Alves) Doucette. Loving father of Lori Doucette-Swindle and her husband Kevin and the late Fred J. Doucette. Adored grandfather of Karissa Ristino and her husband Patrick and Kevin Swindle and his fiancée Nicole Hardeman and great-grandfather of Anthony Frederick and Emma Grace Ristino. Caring brother of the late Patricia Desmarais. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Fred was a WWII Navy Veteran. Family and friends will honor Fred's life by gathering at Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home on Friday, June 28th from 4PM to 8PM with a Memorial Service beginning at 7:45PM in our Chapel of the Resurrection. At the family's request, please omit flowers. Donations may be made in Fred's memory to the by visiting www.kidney.org For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home Revere 1-800-252-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2019