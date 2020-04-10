Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Resources
More Obituaries for FRED SHINDLEDECKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRED L. SHINDLEDECKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRED L. SHINDLEDECKER Obituary
SHINDLEDECKER, Fred L. Of East Boston, formerly the North End, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Edith (Sforza) Shindledecker. Devoted father of Libby Patti-Comeiro of FL and Frank Shindledecker and wife Kathy of East Boston. Cherished grandfather of Tanya Parkes and fiance Jimmy Delegro. Adored great-grandfather of Samantha, Nicholas, and Frankie Parkes. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Fred is an Army and Navy veteran, serving several years in each branch. Due to COVID-19, all Services will be held for the immediate family privately. If you have any questions or would like to express your condolences, please contact the funeral home during normal business hours 617-569-0990 or leave a message for the family on the tribute wall www.ruggieromh.com Fred was laid to rest with his beloved wife in Saint Michael's Cemetery with military honors. May they rest in peace. East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -