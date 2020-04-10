|
SHINDLEDECKER, Fred L. Of East Boston, formerly the North End, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Edith (Sforza) Shindledecker. Devoted father of Libby Patti-Comeiro of FL and Frank Shindledecker and wife Kathy of East Boston. Cherished grandfather of Tanya Parkes and fiance Jimmy Delegro. Adored great-grandfather of Samantha, Nicholas, and Frankie Parkes. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Fred is an Army and Navy veteran, serving several years in each branch. Due to COVID-19, all Services will be held for the immediate family privately. If you have any questions or would like to express your condolences, please contact the funeral home during normal business hours 617-569-0990 or leave a message for the family on the tribute wall www.ruggieromh.com Fred was laid to rest with his beloved wife in Saint Michael's Cemetery with military honors. May they rest in peace. East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020